Georgia Power, Georgia 811 team up for new safety video on National 811 Day

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power and Georgia 811 have teamed up to present a new public service announcement (PSA) for National 811 Day on August 11 ("8-11"). The PSA highlights the importance of contacting 811 to have underground power lines and other buried utilities marked before digging projects. The video features the Georgia 811 mascot – Digger Dog – and demonstrates how quick and easy it is to have underground lines identified.

Georgia Power works every day with Georgia 811, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preventing damage to underground utilities and promoting public safety, to ensure that projects are safe and comply with the "Georgia Dig Law." The law requires contact with Georgia 811 before mechanized digging to have buried power, communications, gas and water lines clearly marked, typically with flags, spray paint or both, to help prevent injuries, unintended service disruptions, repair costs and fines. In the first six months of 2018, Georgia Power has responded to more than 420,000 requests for locating and marking of its underground power lines.

Georgia Power reminds customers of the importance of calling 811 or visiting MyGeorgia811.com, to enter a location request at least two days before they dig. There is no charge for 811 location requests and contacting 811 is also recommended for smaller, manual jobs, such as planting trees, installing fences or mailboxes or other digging activity. Once the request is received, Georgia 811 notifies affected member utility companies, who send a professional technician to identify and mark underground lines.

The new PSA, available here for hi-resolution media download in 15- and 30-second versions, can also be viewed on Georgia Power's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Georgia Power



Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

