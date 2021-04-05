Georgia Power invites customers to share their thanks during annual "Thank a Lineman" celebration

Throughout Georgia Power's 2021 Thank a Lineman initiative, saying "thank you" is quick and easy by signing the digital card at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ThankALineman . Additionally, Georgians can celebrate and engage through social media by using and following #ThankALineman and visiting Georgia Power's Facebook ( www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower ), Twitter (@GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (@ga_power) pages.

"The dedication our line crews have shown over this past year, responding to severe storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and more amid an ongoing pandemic is incredible, but that dedication is something they have always stood for," said Fran Forehand, senior vice president of Power Delivery. "That's why we are so proud to recognize the exceptional work they do in our communities across the state and show our appreciation not just this month, but every day."

Georgia Power's lineworkers, along with teams across the company, have worked tirelessly to ensure that customers have the service they need to carry on even as the world around them changed. In addition to working safely and observing COVID protocols in their everyday work, line crews quickly responded to storm damage including heavy winds and tornadoes that recently affected customers primarily in Coweta, Polk and Bartow counties.

Line crews work with teams across Georgia Power to ensure that reliable energy is continually supplied to thousands of homes and businesses. Those teams include Customer Services, Control Centers, Fleet Services, Forestry and Right-of-Way, Generation, Substation crews, Network Underground and more.

A Powerful Assistance Network

In addition to serving our 2.6 million customers in Georgia, Georgia Power line workers are often called away from their families to help restore power when major storms or disasters occur as a part of the company's involvement in the mutual assistance network consisting of hundreds of utilities from around the country.

As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to offer assistance and provide reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. Most recently, crews from Georgia Power have assisted local utilities following the catastrophic tornado in Coweta County, as well as sending crews to assist in Mississippi following Winter Storm Uri and Louisiana following Hurricane Laura in 2020.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties.

