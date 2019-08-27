Georgia Power kicks off Labor Day weekend with Water Safety Tips

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest non-governmental provider of recreation facilities in the state, Georgia Power is reminding customers and lake visitors to keep water safety top of mind for the Labor Day weekend. With Labor Day weekend a popular time to spend the final days of summer on the water, an influx of boaters and swimmers is expected onto Georgia's lakes. That makes understanding lake conditions and water safety information extremely important.

Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children 1 to 4 years of age, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and SPLASH, a longstanding Georgia Department of Natural Resources initiative supported by Georgia Power. With the busy Labor Day weekend ahead, Georgia Power encourages visitors to follow these tips from SPLASH when enjoying beaches, pools, lakes, rivers and other bodies of water:

S upervision – Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.

P revention – Wear personal flotation devices (PFD or life jacket), install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in pools.

L ook before you leap – Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.

A rm's Length – Adults should be arm's length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.

S wim Lessons – Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the chance of drowning. Classes are often available through the Red Cross or YMCA.

Have a Water Safety Plan – Know what to do during an emergency.

The company also provides water safety tips through its lake safety public service announcement on the Georgia Power YouTube Channel.

Georgia Power provides recreational opportunities year-round for the public at more than 40 sites. The company owns and operates 15 lake properties across Georgia for power generation and resident recreation, making it easy to find a Georgia Power lake nearby.

Find out more by visiting Georgia Power's Lakes & Recreation site. There you will find detailed information about all of the Georgia Power properties, including facilities and amenities, local attractions and water safety information. On the site, visitors can also check current lake conditions, virtually explore camp sites and browse an interactive fish guide for each of the lakes.

