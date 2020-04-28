Georgia Power Launches Learning Power Mobile App

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While parents, teachers and students alike are managing new ways of learning during school closures and "stay-at-home" orders, the Georgia Power Learning Power app includes interactive lessons for students, offering fun, educational activities with real-world applications of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), energy and energy efficiency content.

The recently launched mobile game app supports Learning Power's STEM-based classroom energy lessons, all aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence. On the app, you will find seven grade-appropriate games, ranging from Pre-K through high school. Students can repair "Goldibot" in a robot circuitry experiment, harness solar power for a cell phone battery boost, or solve "Electri-City's" smart power grid puzzle.

"We are dedicated to improving and strengthening educational initiatives to help Georgia students build brighter futures," said Joseph Lillyblad, Georgia Power education and workforce development manager. "The launch of the Learning Power mobile game app provides an educational resource that focuses on enriching the student experience, while also providing educators and parents with interactive tools to engage their students during this time of home-based learning."

The free app is available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play.

Learning Power, Georgia Power's signature education program, is proud to partner with Georgia educators to electrify classrooms with lessons on energy and energy efficiency. Since inception in 2011, Learning Power has engaged 750,000+ students across Georgia. Georgia Power Education Coordinators – twenty instructors serving schools statewide – have long delivered hands-on, STEM-based energy and efficiency lessons to amplify classroom learning. Aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence in science and math, interactive labs and creative classroom activities support STEM learning and energy industry career exploration. The programs, lesson plans, and activities are provided at no cost to teachers or schools. To find out more, please visit www.learningpower.org.

