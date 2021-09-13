Georgia Power names Audrey King vice president of South Region

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Audrey King as vice president for the company's South Region, effective immediately. In this role, she will lead external activities for customers in a 62-county area, which includes Savannah, Brunswick, Statesboro, Valdosta and Albany, among others. In addition, she will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.

"Audrey's wealth of experience in regional external affairs and customer service make her well qualified to lead our efforts to safely deliver reliable energy, innovative solutions and superior customer value," said Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Region External Affairs and Community Engagement for Georgia Power. "Her role as a highly recognized statewide leader has proven instrumental in promoting the communities we serve throughout the region."

King will remain in Savannah as she begins her new role. Most recently, she served as regional director for the area and has held various positions over more than 30 years at Georgia Power in customer service, sales, distribution and external affairs. She began her career with the company in 1991 as a customer service representative in Macon.

She just completed a term as chair for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs board this summer, while continuing to serve on the board of directors. She also serves on the boards of the State Housing Trust Fund for Homelessness, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Union Mission, Inc. and on the advisory board for BankSouth. Previously, she was a member of the United Way Executive Board, Homebuilders Association, Valdosta North Rotary Club Past-President and Honorary Commander for Moody Air Force Base.

An active member in communities across Georgia, King has worked with the South Georgia Military Affairs Council, One Valdosta Lowndes, Valdosta Rotary Club, Valdosta State University Foundation, Clayton State University Foundation, Wiregrass Technical College, Valdosta Chamber of Commerce, the Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer organization, South Georgia Medical Center Foundation Board and Corporate Giving, Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority Board, and the Education Reform Commission for the State of Georgia.

She is a graduate of Leadership Lowndes and Leadership Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy University.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

