Georgia Power names David Poroch executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer

"David's extensive knowledge about the energy industry and financial services from inside and outside of the Southern Company system will be an asset to our leadership team at Georgia Power," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "His experience will prove valuable as we continue to evolve our business to best meet the changing needs of our customers now and in the future."

Poroch began his career with Southern Company in 2012 as vice president and chief audit executive for Southern Company Services. Most recently, he has served as Georgia Power vice president and comptroller since 2014 where he was responsible for financial reporting, accounting research and internal controls, as well as revenue, tax, joint-ownership, and property and regulatory accounting. Prior to joining Southern Company, he was a partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he gained nearly two decades of experience in the utilities sector of the energy industry and financial services.

He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. A certified public accountant, Poroch is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is licensed in Georgia, Michigan and Florida. Poroch also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

