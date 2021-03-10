Georgia Power names Fran Forehand senior vice president of Power Delivery

She currently serves as vice president of Customer Service and Operations at Mississippi Power, with responsibilities for operating and maintaining a reliable electric system that serves 188,000 customers across 23 counties in southeast Mississippi. She oversees the company's Northern and Coastal divisions, Power Delivery, Marketing and Sales, Customer Service, and the Customer Call Center.

"We are excited to welcome Fran back to Georgia Power," said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power. "Her extensive experience with customer service and leading power delivery operations in key areas of the state of Georgia is invaluable as the company continues to work to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for our state now and in the future."

Glen Grizzle, currently senior vice president of Power Delivery for Georgia Power will be retiring after a more than 40-year career with Georgia Power.

Forehand started her Southern Company career at Alabama Power in 1991 as a distribution engineering co-op student and came to Georgia Power in 1996 where she held various transmission leadership positions. Those included transmission maintenance center manager in the Metro Atlanta and Middle Georgia areas, transmission project management manager, land acquisition manager, transmission maintenance and reliability supervisor and Augusta transmission maintenance center supervisor. She also served as Metro North Region manager, where she oversaw service to 327,000 Georgia Power customers in Gwinnett, Forsyth, north Fulton and north DeKalb counties.

Forehand served as vice president of Georgia Power's East Region where she led the company's operations for 155,000 customers in a 13-county area that included Augusta, Thomson and Waynesboro.

Prior to joining Mississippi Power, Forehand served as vice president of Georgia Power's Northeast Region. In this role, she led the company's external activities for 368,000 customers in a 39-county area that included Augusta, Athens, Gainesville and Milledgeville. In addition, she provided leadership and guidance for power delivery, customer service, sales, economic and community development.

Forehand earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama and an MBA from Augusta State University.

