Georgia Power offers energy efficiency programs to help customers reduce the impact of hot weather on power bills

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Georgia experiencing its 72nd day of temperatures above 90 degrees since May and the forecast calling for temperatures to remain in the 90's through the week, Georgia Power encourages customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company provides information and energy efficiency programs that help give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.

Energy efficiency programs for the home

Georgia Power is committed to helping customers save money on their energy bills by offering a variety of programs and services that can make their homes more energy efficient.

Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money.

Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. In-home energy audit – Customers can learn how to save up to 30 percent on their annual energy bill and learn more about Georgia Power's home energy improvement programs and available customer rebates.

Customers can learn how to save up to 30 percent on their annual energy bill and learn more about Georgia Power's home energy improvement programs and available customer rebates. Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements. Residential HVAC Service Program – Routine maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment can improve home comfort and help customers save money on their energy bills. Georgia Power's program focuses on improving the efficiency of existing central air conditioners and heat pumps.

Routine maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment can improve home comfort and help customers save money on their energy bills. Georgia Power's program focuses on improving the efficiency of existing central air conditioners and heat pumps. Lighting Program – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of in electricity costs over its lifetime. Recycle Your Refrigerator with Georgia Power – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save up to $100 a year in energy costs, or as much as $800 over its remaining life. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power's program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free.

Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at: www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save.

Click here for more home energy efficiency tips from Georgia Power.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

