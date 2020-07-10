Georgia Power offers energy-saving tips to help reduce impact of summer heat during COVID-19

ATLANTA, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures heating up across Georgia this summer and more families spending time closer to home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power encourages customers to minimize the impact of increased energy use on electric bills by following simple efficiency tips.

Additionally, the company's fuel rate reductions of approximately $10.26 per month this summer and a bill credit of $11.29 last month for a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month are providing direct relief on summer bills. The company is also offering energy assistance programs to help those in need.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free Online Energy Checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

Simple tips focused on savings as the summer heats up, include:

Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change your air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage.

Clean or change your air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage. Phase out phantom energy loss: Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances. Manage your spin cycle: When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water.

When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water. Cool down the kitchen: Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills.

Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills. Fill your fridge: Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance. Keep the heat out: Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun's heat out.

Relief on summer bills

On May 28, the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Georgia Power's plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2 percent and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period. The implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the summer months. The lower fuel rate and special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September 2020.

Georgia Power also announced last month that the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would receive an $11.29 credit on their June Georgia Power bill. This reflected implementation of a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, also approved by the PSC.

Energy Assistance Programs

Georgia Power partners with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. These programs include:

Georgia Power's Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

– Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to a month off their bill. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.

– Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills. The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.

Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

