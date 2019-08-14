Georgia Power offers tips and information to help customers during summer heat wave

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Georgia experiencing its 57th day of temperatures above 90 degrees since May, Georgia Power urges customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Georgia Power offers efficiency tips, tools and resources that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup or a free in-home energy audit and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Think Thermostat – Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.

– Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Use your Fans – A ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting by as much as four degrees with no reduction in comfort.

– A ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting by as much as four degrees with no reduction in comfort. Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

– To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs. Trim Plants and Change Filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants outside your unit.

– To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants outside your unit. Pool Planning – Pool pumps can use a significant amount of energy when running constantly. Operate pool pumps the minimum number of hours needed to keep the pool clean and invest in a timer to control hours of operation. Also, consider using a pool cover for additional energy savings.

– Pool pumps can use a significant amount of energy when running constantly. Operate pool pumps the minimum number of hours needed to keep the pool clean and invest in a timer to control hours of operation. Also, consider using a pool cover for additional energy savings. Fire Up the Grill – Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

Conduct a Rate Plan Review

Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to fit every lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low.

Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including:

Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill.

– This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill. FlatBill ® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.

– This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months. Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

– A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy. Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

– If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually. PrePay – One of Georgia Power's newest rate plans, this option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

Bill Payment Assistance

Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Low-Income Senior Citizens Discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

