Georgia Power offers tips to help customers save money, energy during sweltering summer heat

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Georgia experiencing temperatures well above 90 degrees in spots this week, Georgia Power urges customers to act to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day, whether customers rent or own their homes.

Georgia Power offers efficiency tips and tools that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Think Thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%.

– Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%. Use your Fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to run and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

– A ceiling fan costs only about a month to run and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat. Have your HVAC Serviced – Even if you don't lower your thermostat, your unit must work harder as the outside temperature rises. Inefficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can add to the cost and amount to hundreds of dollars in additional energy costs every year.

– Even if you don't lower your thermostat, your unit must work harder as the outside temperature rises. Inefficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can add to the cost and amount to hundreds of dollars in additional energy costs every year. Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

– To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs. Trim Plants and Change Filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters inside and trim plants around your outside unit.

– To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters inside and trim plants around your outside unit. Food Storage – Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency - but be careful not to over fill. Removing food to allow air to circulate, can reduce energy consumption.

– Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency - but be careful not to over fill. Removing food to allow air to circulate, can reduce energy consumption. Keep your Fridge Clean – Proper cleaning and maintenance of the refrigerator, such as carefully dusting or vacuuming the dirt from refrigerator coils can improve efficiency and save money.

– Proper cleaning and maintenance of the refrigerator, such as carefully dusting or vacuuming the dirt from refrigerator coils can improve efficiency and save money. Heat in the Kitchen – Reduce the temperature inside your home by cooking food in the microwave or stove top instead of the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to the burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on pots to keep in heat.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

Georgia Power reminds customers that as the seasons change, now is a great time to review your current rate plan and ensure that you are on the best rate to fit your budget and lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore details of seven Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including plans tailored for those wanting the assurance of a bill that stays the same year round, customers who want to pre-pay and avoid a deposit, EV drivers and others who want to take advantage of low-cost power after hours.

Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

