Georgia Power ranked #1 in Segment by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2020 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Georgia Power achieved the highest score in its segment this year based on price and communications.

"Companies all across Georgia count on us every day to continue providing the world class customer service and affordable energy they need to run and grow their businesses," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer service for Georgia Power. "We take that responsibility seriously, and receiving this recognition by J.D. Power for a third year in a row is truly an acknowledgment of our team's total commitment to serving our customers. While this year has presented us with unique challenges, we remain focused on delivering superior customer service, maintaining rates below the national average and offering innovative energy solutions to meet our state's changing needs."

Georgia Power was ranked among other utilities in the South that serve more than 85,000 business customers. The J.D. Power study, now in its 22nd year, is based on responses from more than 18,457 online interviews with business customers who spend at least $200 a month on electricity. The study was conducted from February through June 2020 and July through October 2020. Click here to read about this year's study.

Georgia Power's focus on providing excellent customer service includes online and social media customer service choices; customizable rate plans and payment options. The company also makes it easy for customers to find ways to save money and energy at GeorgiaPower.com/Save and shop for the latest energy-saving products on Georgia Power Marketplace. To learn more, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

