Georgia Power receives StormReady® Supporter certification by the National Weather Service

ATLANTA, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City has recognized Georgia Power as a StormReady Supporter, a designation that highlights the company as a partner organization actively engaged in weather safety, storm preparedness and response planning. As a StormReady Supporter, Georgia Power meets the National Weather Service's comprehensive requirements that include having a dedicated team and tools to monitor the potential for severe weather and an action plan to effectively communicate with customers and employees tips and resources to remain safe before, during and after a storm.

"The StormReady Supporter certification is an official recognition of our capabilities in storm safety, readiness and response," says Georgia Power Storm Center manager David Maske. "Our efforts are bolstered by the strong relationship we've developed with the National Weather Service at every stage of our storm preparedness, response and recovery efforts. We've shown time and time again that we can successfully monitor changing weather conditions and are equipped to respond quickly and safely to any service interruptions that might occur due to severe weather."

A local StormReady Advisory Board gave final approval for Supporter designation. "After seeing their operations, it is very clear that Georgia Power takes weather preparedness seriously," says NWS Peachtree City Warning Coordination Meteorologist, David Nadler. "Becoming StormReady is just another step to further enhancing their weather safety and preparedness program."

Georgia Power meets the following criteria to be recognized as a StormReady Supporter:

A 24/7 warning point and emergency operations center

Multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert employees

A system that efficiently monitors weather conditions locally

A plan to promote the importance of weather awareness through training seminars and workshops

A formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training employees and holding emergency exercises.

Georgia Power maintains an online storm center with customer tools and resources at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. The company also frequently shares storm tips, such as the following, reminding customers to keep safety first during hurricane season and any time storms threaten:

Before a Storm: Know your risks of storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

Know your risks of storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm: Have several ways to receive emergency notifications and weather updates. If your area is under an evacuation order, follow safety orders from local officials immediately.

Have several ways to receive emergency notifications and weather updates. If your area is under an evacuation order, follow safety orders from local officials immediately. After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Additionally, do not walk or drive through standing water as it may conceal live wires brought down by the storm.

About StormReady

StormReady uses a grassroots approach to help communities, including Indian nations, universities and colleges, military bases, government sites, commercial enterprises and other groups, develop plans to handle all types of extreme weather. The program encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving local hazardous weather operations by providing emergency managers and public safety leaders with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

