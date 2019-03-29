Georgia Power recognized nationally as a utility that is "Easiest to Do Business With"

ATLANTA, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers rated Georgia Power as a utility that's "Easiest to Do Business With," according to the 2019 Cogent Reports Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Market Strategies International-Morpace. The study examined the nation's 140 largest electric and natural gas utility brands. Only 33 companies received "Easiest to Do Business With" recognition.

"We strive every day to give our customers the best experience," said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of Customer Service. "We are constantly adapting our processes as we focus on our customers, and we are delighted to see these efforts recognized."

The study utilized a Customer Effort index score to measure how easy it is for customers to interact with a utility across service, communication and product touchpoints. Residential utility customers get 94 percent of their satisfaction from the amount of effort required to do business with their utility.

For example, customers who indicate they had an easy service experience spend 50 percent less time on the phone with customer service, which is a win for both customer satisfaction and utility cost. Additionally, customers who find it easy to work with their utility use more of its enhanced programs and offerings, which leads to increased customer loyalty and use of products and services.

Around the clock service features are available for customers on georgiapower.com. Using the website, customers can easily pay bills, review billing and payment information and history, monitor energy usage, start/stop/move electric service, find authorized payment locations, report power outages, and more. Residential customer service representatives are available to answer questions Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., at 1-888-660-5890 and via online chat. Power outages can also be reported 24/7 at 1-888-891-0938 or via the website.

Customers can also connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power) to receive the latest Georgia Power news and information, including helpful storm tips, outage updates, and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

