Georgia Power recognized nationally as a utility that is "Easiest to Do Business With" for second year in a row

ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, residential customers rated Georgia Power as a utility that's "Easiest to Do Business With" according to a study by industry-leading analysts in the energy sector. The company was ranked among top utilities based on company reputation and outreach, communication, and customer and field service satisfaction in the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent.

Using a "Customer Effort Index," the study measured how easy it is for customers to obtain service, information and offerings from a utility. Satisfaction was measured against 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities among 62,122 US utility customers. According to the study, residential utility customers get 90 percent of their satisfaction from the amount of effort required to do business with their utility.

"During these challenging times, we are striving more than ever to give our customers a great experience," said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of Customer Service. "As our state's communities adapt during these unprecedented days, we are also adapting to keep the focus on our customers."

Special Pandemic Support

To ease the burden that customers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power previously announced the suspension of all disconnections and will offer special payment plan options to assist with the recovery. The company also continues to offer around the clock service features including bill pay, energy usage monitoring tools, power outage reporting, payment information and history, authorized payment locations, rate plan options and more at www.GeorgiaPower.com and on the company's free mobile app.

Additional Resources & Services for Residential Customers

With customers spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power continues to offer the following resources, services and programs:

Simple Online Account Management – The company is committed to making it simple for customers to manage their monthly bill, payment history and energy usage in one place. With Georgia Power's online portal, customers can start, stop and transfer service, and sign up for paperless billing to reduce incoming paper mail.

The company is committed to making it simple for customers to manage their monthly bill, payment history and energy usage in one place. With Georgia Power's online portal, customers can start, stop and transfer service, and sign up for paperless billing to reduce incoming paper mail. Payment Methods – It's best to stay home and pay Georgia Power bills online on GeorgiaPower.com with a credit or debit card or with a checking or savings account. The company has eliminated fees associated with credit and debit card payments as well as at Authorized Payment Locations (APLs). APLs are venues that accept Georgia Power payments, posting them immediately and securely. There are more 4,000 APLs across the state including many grocery stores and pharmacies remaining open as essential businesses, like Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and more. Customers can also pay via the Georgia Power Mobile App, which can be downloaded for free from both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play Store (Android).

It's best to stay home and pay Georgia Power bills online on GeorgiaPower.com with a credit or debit card or with a checking or savings account. The company has eliminated fees associated with credit and debit card payments as well as at Authorized Payment Locations (APLs). APLs are venues that accept Georgia Power payments, posting them immediately and securely. There are more 4,000 APLs across the state including many grocery stores and pharmacies remaining open as essential businesses, like Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and more. Customers can also pay via the Georgia Power Mobile App, which can be downloaded for free from both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play Store (Android). Georgia Power Marketplace – Georgia Power makes it simple for customers to make their home more efficient by offering an online, one-stop-shop for LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats and connected home technology, advanced power strips, water faucets and EV chargers, without having to visit a store. Visit www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com to learn more.

Georgia Power makes it simple for customers to make their home more efficient by offering an online, one-stop-shop for LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats and connected home technology, advanced power strips, water faucets and EV chargers, without having to visit a store. Visit www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com to learn more. Online Energy Checkups – Georgia Power offers quick and easy online energy checkups that provide customized reports for customers to understand their energy use and find ways to save money.

Georgia Power offers quick and easy online energy checkups that provide customized reports for customers to understand their energy use and find ways to save money. SurgeDefender™ – Now more than ever, customers need their major appliances in their home to work. Georgia Power's SurgeDefender™ program helps protects motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers and air conditioners, and is installed directly on the customer's electric meter.

Residential customer service representatives are available to answer questions by phone at 1-888-660-5890 and via online chat. To learn more about Georgia Power's resources, programs and services for residential customers, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Residential.

Customers can also connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power) to receive the latest Georgia Power news and information, including helpful information regarding the company's response to COVID-19, storm tips, outage updates and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

