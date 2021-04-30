Georgia Power reminds customers to call 811 before they dig

ATLANTA, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Safe Digging Month ends, Georgia Power reminds businesses and residents alike to continue doing their part to prevent dangerous and disruptive accidents by contacting Georgia 811 before digging this spring and throughout the year.

Georgia Power joins with the State of Georgia and other utilities each year in working with Georgia 811, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preventing damage to underground utilities and promoting public safety, to ensure that projects are safe and comply with the "Georgia Dig Law."

Earlier in April, Governor Kemp signed a proclamation in honor of Safe Digging Month, encouraging Georgians to comply with the Georgia Utility Facility Protection Act by contacting Georgia 811 before digging. Underground infrastructure is frequently damaged across the state by those who fail to call 811 prior to digging, resulting in service interruption, environmental damage, and threats to public safety.

The law requires contact with Georgia 811 before mechanized digging to have buried power, communications, gas, and water lines marked, typically with flags, spray paint or both, to help prevent injuries, unintended service disruptions, repair costs, and fines. Contacting 811 is also recommended for smaller, manual jobs, such as planting trees, installing fences or mailboxes, or other digging activity. There is no charge for 811 location requests.

Georgia Power works throughout the year to remind customers of the importance of calling 811 or visiting Georgia811.com, to enter a location request at least three days before they dig. Once the request is received, Georgia 811 notifies affected member utility companies, who send a professional technician to identify and mark underground lines.

A Public Safety Announcement (PSA), produced in partnership with Georgia 811, demonstrates how quick and easy it is to have underground lines identified. The PSA can be viewed on Georgia Power's YouTube page.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

