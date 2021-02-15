Georgia Power responding as Winter Storm Uri moves across the Southeast

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter storm Uri moves across the Southeast, the Georgia Power Storm Center is monitoring the changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond to any service interruptions as quickly and safely as possible. Since most of the extreme winter weather is expected further west, company crews are pre-staging to support our sister companies' restoration efforts across the Southern Company system while maintaining coverage for our customers in case of any service disruptions.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during predicted winter weather and offers the following tools to stay connected and informed.

Tools You Can Use to Prepare for Severe Weather Year-round

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates and more.

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/WinterPrep, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Emergency Plan and Kit – Visit the Georgia Power storm page for information on how to build a family emergency plan and emergency supply kit.

Mutual Assistance Network

Georgia Power continues monitoring the changing weather around the clock and coordinates with other utilities through the mutual assistance network. The network consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to request additional resources to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and remains prepared to respond to any service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather. Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power's YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information and restoration updates during severe weather.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

