Georgia Power restores power to nearly 90,000 customers following Hurricane Sally; announces estimated restoration times for those remaining

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power made significant progress Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Sally made its way across the state. With efforts beginning overnight, Georgia Power personnel continue working to restore power for customers statewide.

As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia Power has restored power to approximately 88,000 customers since midnight. At 5 p.m., there were 337 individual outage cases, affecting approximately 9,800 of Georgia Power's 2.6 million customers without power.

Regional estimated restoration times (ERTs) following Hurricane Sally have also been announced. The estimated ERTs for 95% of affected customers who are able to receive electric service in the following areas are:

Western and coastal Georgia : 8:00 PM

: North DeKalb and north Fulton Counties: 11:30 PM

Most scattered outages in other areas should be restored this evening.

Restoration progress since the beginning of the storm has been largely possible thanks to Georgia's advanced electric system. This advanced technology allows the company to reroute and restore power where possible, even when weather conditions prevent outside work by crews. Work in the field began when safe to do so, based on local conditions. Teams faced challenging conditions such as heavy rain, gusting winds and downed trees that required clearing to continue work. Crews are expected to remain in the field working to restore the majority of outages into the night.

