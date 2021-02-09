Georgia Power signs on to Metro Atlanta Chamber's Atl Action for Racial Equity initiative

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Georgia Power signed on to the Metro Atlanta Chamber's (MAC's) "Atl Action for Racial Equity" initiative to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion in the business community, while honoring the city's civil rights history.

Through today's initiative announcement, Georgia Power joins more than 150 companies across the region including Newell Brands, Cox, Coca-Cola, UPS, Truist, AT&T, Delta Airlines, The Home Depot and Chick-fil-A to address the effects of systemic racism in the community and workplace.

"At Georgia Power, we deeply value the diversity of our team and the communities we serve. That's why we are committed to creating an environment where employees and customers feel a sense of belonging and can be their true authentic selves. We're proud to be a part of the Metro Atlanta Chamber's Atl Action for Racial Equity efforts to do the same here in Atlanta. We believe businesses working together to ensure equality is how we can make a collective impact, and we're thankful for all of the Chamber's hard work to bring us together," said Paul Bowers, Chairman and CEO and Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power.

Last year, MAC announced four key areas to drive collective impact to address the region's racial equity challenges including advancing black talent, championing inclusive economic development, expanding access to quality education, and investing in workforce development.

In 2020, Georgia Power, along with a coalition of leading Georgia businesses, signed a letter asking the Georgia General Assembly to support, approve and sign into law a comprehensive, specific and clear bill against hate crimes.

House Bill 426, also known as the Georgia Hate Crimes Act, was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp following bipartisan support to extend protections to individuals targeted based on biases.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

