Georgia Power's Dr. Mark Berry named Vice Chair to The Electric Power Research Institute's Research Advisory Committee

ATLANTA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power today announced that Dr. Mark Berry, vice president of Environmental and Natural Resources, was named Vice Chair to The Electric Power Research Institute's (EPRI) Research Advisory Committee. Dr. Berry succeeds Southern California Edison (SCE) executive vice president of Operations Steve Powell as Vice Chair who will now be Chairman of the Research Advisory Committee.

"Georgia Power has long supported EPRI's focus on shaping the future of electricity and enhancing the quality of life by making electric power safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible," said Dr. Berry. "We share in that commitment to build a brighter energy future for our state and look forward to working with the committee on research, development and demonstration projects that will certainly benefit our customers, today, and for generations to come."

Dr. Berry previously served as director in the generation sector at EPRI, where he managed research and development efforts in renewables, water management, carbon capture and storage, and advanced fossil generation.

EPRI's Research Advisory Committee provides governance important to shaping the organization's not-for-profit research and development activities. Its responsibilities include advising the institute on key aspects of research, development and demonstration programs; providing guidance on policies and issues that impact the power industry; helping integrate research sectors and programs into a coherent strategy; providing strategic links between sector councils and the Board of Directors; and championing university, national laboratory and federal outreach initiatives aimed at increasing industry collaboration.

Dr. Berry began his career with Southern Company in the Research & Environmental Affairs organization in 1996 as an intern. Over his career he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including director of Research & Technology Management. After a stint outside of Southern Company as a research director at the Southern Research Institute and EPRI, Dr. Berry rejoined Southern Company in 2015 as vice president of Environmental Affairs at Georgia Power.

He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Alabama A&M University and a bachelor's and master's degree in mechanical engineering and a Ph.D. in interdisciplinary engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also earned a master's degree in public and private management from Birmingham Southern College and is a registered professional engineer in the State of Alabama.

About Georgia Power

