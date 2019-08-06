Georgia School of Orthodontics Celebrates its First Graduating Class of Highly Trained Orthodontists

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now beginning its fourth year of operation, the Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has boosted the number of highly trained orthodontists in the field with its first graduating class of 18 residents from its 36-month Advanced Specialty Education Program in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics. The graduation ceremony was held on August 3, 2019 at Atlanta Botanical Garden, a beloved landmark to the city of Atlanta.

With this achievement, GSO is fulfilling its mission to educate qualified dentists to become specialists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics with a commitment to excellence in patient-centered care, cutting-edge research and service to the community. GSO's curriculum provides residents with the opportunity to assist in serving high quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two state-of-the-art patient clinics in metro Atlanta.

The recent graduates underwent intensive didactic, clinical and research components taught in GSO's Atlanta and Duluth state-of-the-art facilities with technologically advanced equipment, research and materials. To increase their level of success, the residents also studied the business aspects of operating an orthodontic practice.

The graduates were educated by GSO's orthodontic faculty, who are experienced in full-time academics, as well as full-time private orthodontic practices. The faculty includes Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontists and academic researchers.

"We are proud to congratulate our first graduating class of orthodontists from GSO. We are confident that their education and training has provided them with the skills and experience necessary to become exceptional private practice orthodontists." said Dr. Ricky E. Harrell, GSO program director and clinical professor. "It is our hope that they will continue to provide all of their patients with the highest level of orthodontic care and will also give back to the community by continuing GSO's commitment to complimentary care programs."

"Not only does GSO train consummate professionals at the highest level," said Christopher M. Lazzara, founding member of GSO's Board of Trustees, "we also encourage our graduates to promote diversity and provide affordable orthodontic care to underserved communities."

"At GSO part of our core mission is to give back to our community," Lazzara said. "That's why, among other things, GSO provided over $115,000 in complimentary orthodontic treatment to qualified individuals in our community and has given more than $1.4 million in scholarships to its residents since opening in 2016."

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737

PHOTO COURTESY OF LAURIE SERMOS

Pictured: Georgia School of Orthodontics celebrates its first graduating class of orthodontists. GSO offers qualified dentists a 36-month residency program, one of the largest in the U.S. (Back row l to r) GSO Program Director Dr. Ricky Harrell, and graduates: Dr. Deise Oliveira, Dr. Ashley Kisling, Dr. Brice McMurphy, Dr. Nelson Allen, Dr. Keith Williams, Dr. Theodore Markos, Dr. Ashkan Mahdavi, Dr. Matt Pickron, Dr. Jonathan Sakhaee, Front Row (l to r) Dr. Peter Wagner, Dr. Brooke Howard, Dr. Helia Jafari, Dr. Faraz Soltanian, Dr. Nancy Lin, Dr. Serena Jacob Thomas, Dr. Catharine Brannan, Dr. Brian Sanders, and Chairman and President GSO Board of Trustees Dr. Randy Kluender. Not pictured is GSO graduate Dr. Alex Verga.

