Georgia School of Orthodontics Receives Approval to Double Class Size, Celebrates Second Graduating Class of Orthodontic Residents

ATLANTA, Aug 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics has received approval to double its enrollment to enable the school to train more resident dentists in the specialty of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics at its two Atlanta campuses. With the Commission on Dental Accreditation approval, class size has increased from 18 orthodontic residents per class to 36 per class. CODA also reaffirmed the school's Approval without Reporting Requirements for another seven years.

With the largest orthodontic residency program in the nation, GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics while providing affordable care to local communities and the underserved population.

"We feel very strongly that the public needs better access to more affordable orthodontic care. We will now be able to educate and train more orthodontic specialists who can provide exceptional, in-person care to large patient populations," said GSO President and Board Chairman Dr. Randy Kluender.

Georgia School of Orthodontics also recently celebrated the graduation of its second class of residents, as well as its fourth anniversary since its inception in 2016. The school has already had an immense impact on the Atlanta community in its four years of operation, having provided over $125,000 in complimentary care through its Gift of a Smile and Purple Heart Smiles programs. In addition, the school estimates that it has saved Georgians over $9 million in orthodontic care due to its reduced fees compared to private practice orthodontics. The School has provided over $1.5 million in scholarships to its residents, as well.

"GSO's enrollment increase will allow more deserving dentists the opportunity to become orthodontists, which will support our great State's need for more highly trained orthodontists and allow them to treat more patients. There is a significant population in Georgia demanding orthodontic care that is not currently being served. GSO has shown that Georgians need better access to orthodontic treatment, they provide this access with the highest quality of care, and they treat their patients at a significantly lower cost," said former Georgia State Senator Renee Unterman.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

Lesley Gamwell

Rountree Group

404.309.6915c/770.645.4545o

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia School of Orthodontics