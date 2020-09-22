Georgia School System Invests in North America's Leading School Bus Tracking Solution

LAGRANGE, Ga. and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its award-winning school bus tracking app is further expanding into another Georgia community.

The Troup County School System (TCSS) is adopting Here Comes The Bus to help families enjoy a safer and more convenient school bus experience.

The app, which was developed by CalAmp's subsidiary, Synovia Solutions, already serves more than a dozen Georgia school districts, including Valdosta, Cobb County and Atlanta. TCSS has outfitted 165 school buses that transport 12,000 students across more than 500 daily routes with CalAmp's powerful fleet tracking solution.

"Here Comes The Bus is quite amazing and simple. Parents can receive push notifications so their child can be ready when the bus comes to their child's stop. This makes it more efficient and safer for our families," said Chip Giles, TCSS transportation director. "It can also give our parents an added sense of security to know we are taking care of their child from the time they step on the bus until the time they reach their destination."

In implementing Here Comes The Bus, TCSS has chosen to employ a number of the many features and software modules offered including:

Time and Attendance - allows drivers to clock-in remotely at their assigned buses and receive real-time updates on their routes throughout the day

- allows drivers to clock-in remotely at their assigned buses and receive real-time updates on their routes throughout the day Engine Diagnostics - captures real-time engine and vehicle status, helping prevent costly breakdowns leading to improved management of fleet assets and maintenance facilities

- captures real-time engine and vehicle status, helping prevent costly breakdowns leading to improved management of fleet assets and maintenance facilities Pre & Post Trip Inspection - allows drivers to manage inspections from their in-cab tablets, minimizing paperwork and streamlining the inspection process

"Reducing costs while maximizing safety is critical for school districts across the United States. In Troup County, we are helping the school district pick up and deliver students to schools safely and much more efficiently," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. "We have implemented several of our portfolio services to optimize bus routes and driver management, track fleet locations in real time, and monitor engine diagnostics to maximize fleet performance. All of these services save school districts money and ensure the safe delivery of children to school every day."

The story behind the humble beginnings of Here Comes The Bus and its rapid growth to serve more than 300 schools was featured nationwide on CBS News Emmy award-winning show, Innovation Nation. The app was also featured on CNN earlier this year as part of the COVID-19 response of a North Carolina school district.

Here Comes The Bus has more than two million users, garnered a 4.6 star rating on the Apple App Store - with more than 68,000 reviews - and recently captured the OCTANe High Tech Award for Best Consumer Technology Innovation, GSMA's coveted 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO), an IoT Evolution Excellence Award, and an IHS Markit Innovation Award.

About Troup County School System

Troup County School System is an accredited educational system with over 12,100 students in grades K-12. TCSS does offer a free Pre-K program at each elementary school. The system is comprised of eleven elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools, one college and career academy, and one alternative learning center. Students within the school system are taught a rigorous and relevant curriculum that helps them make college and career choices beyond graduation and succeed in life. The system 2019 graduation rate is 86.6 percent. To learn more about Troup County School System , visit troup.org and the Troup County School System Facebook page.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp is dedicated to improving road safety and is an active member of Together For Safer Roads , a coalition focused on addressing the challenges of fleet safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

