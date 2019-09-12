Georgia Takes Aim at Becoming a Global Intellectual Property Leader

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (Michelson IP) is proud to announce a partnership with the Georgia Intellectual Property Alliance (GIPA) designed to enhance intellectual property education and awareness across the Peach State. Georgia currently ranks tenth in the country in patents awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

As part of the collaboration, Michelson IP will provide GIPA access to its extensive portfolio of open educational resources – developed to enhance IP education. The organizations will coordinate to incorporate these IP assets into the curricula of select Georgia K-12 schools and educational programs in order to advance the shared goals of fueling innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic opportunities.

The Georgia Intellectual Property Alliance is empowering Georgia IP to advance society.™ Their mission is to provide leadership, resources and advocacy needed to create, protect, and enable society's valuable intellectual property. The initiative assembles a coalition of academic, business, government, and creative luminaries who produce the IP thought leadership required to remain competitive in today's knowledge economy, where IP industries generate 38.2% of total U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or over $6 trillion annually, according to the USPTO. The objectives of GIPA align perfectly with those of Michelson IP, which was founded to empower inventors, creators, and entrepreneurs with IP education.

"GIPA is excited to work with Michelson IP, an organization that is equally committed to the important work of promoting intellectual property awareness through education," says Scott Frank, President & CEO – AT&T Intellectual Property, and GIPA Chair. "We look forward to identifying and supporting Georgia schools and educational programs that can use our resources to train the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Michelson IP, an initiative of the Michelson 20MM Foundation, will provide GIPA access to its vast IP education portfolio which includes an animated video series and assessment materials covering patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets. Learning assets also include The Intangible Advantage (an interactive IP textbook for beginners) and a self-paced online course offered at no cost on Udemy .

"In just three years, Michelson IP has produced an extensive collection of educational content developed to address shortcomings in intellectual property literacy," says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, prolific inventor and Founder of the Michelson 20MM Foundation. "We are delighted to partner with GIPA in integrating our rich IP resources into Georgia schools and learning centers in order to help rising innovators realize their potential to transform their communities."

About the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property

The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, an initiative of the Michelson 20MM Foundation, addresses critical gaps in intellectual property education to empower the next generation of inventors by providing high-quality instructional content.

Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of prolific inventor and philanthropist, Dr. Gary K. Michelson and Alya Michelson. To learn more, visit www.Michelson20mm.org .

About the Georgia Intellectual Property Alliance

Georgia, USA is organizing a model ecosystem to attract and retain investment in IP-rich firms & assets, under the guidance of the Georgia Intellectual Property Alliance (GIPA). GIPA brings together community and lay-leaders to discuss and promote IP-rich results from three legs of the IP stool: Technology, Health and Arts/Entertainment/Sports. GIPA comprises ecosystem partner leaders, business executives, IP attorneys, tech transfer professionals, inventor-entrepreneurs, expert consultants, IP brokers and many more types of volunteers. GIPA participants collaborate with global leaders while harnessing Georgia's intellectual, physical and economic benefits. They help society more easily accomplish creative, inventive, licensing, commercialization & monetization goals. To learn more, visit https://www.gaipalliance.org/

