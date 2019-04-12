Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Presents 29 Statewide Preservation Awards at Ceremony in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation earlier today presented 29 awards recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 42nd annual Preservation Awards ceremony.

Kehoe Iron Works in Savannah received the Marguerite Williams Award, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state. The building also received an award for Excellence in Rehabilitation.

Kehoe Iron Works was recognized for the sheer scale and impact of its rehabilitation while overcoming significant challenges, including remediation of a brownfield site. Today the complex features 8,000 square feet for events and gatherings and an outdoor plaza and amphitheater featuring a commanding view of the Savannah River. This project is an excellent example of the vision and historic preservation ethic that has brought an important piece of the city's industrial, cultural and architectural history back to life.

Rebekah Hall at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga. received the Chairman's Award, presented by the chairman of The Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance. The building also received an award for Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation.

The Trust presented one award for Excellence in Restoration, seventeen awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation, one award for Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation, four awards for Excellence in Preservation, one award for Excellence in Preservation Service and one award for Excellence in Stewardship.

The Trust presented the Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award to Brandy Morrison of Atlanta. The Mary Gregory Jewett Award for Lifetime Preservation Service was given to Jack Pyburn, a prolific preservation architect who has worked on numerous projects throughout the state.

The Excellence in Restoration winner was the A.H. Stephens Observation Tower in Taliaferro County.

Excellence in Rehabilitation winners were: New Albany Hotel, Albany; Hotel Clermont, Atlanta; Sibley Mill Cotton Warehouse Building 4, Augusta; Zachariah Daniel House, Augusta; Sperry & Hutchinson Warehouse, East Point; Leesburg Train Depot, Leesburg; Mill Hill Community Arts Center, Macon; T.J. Ware House, Macon; Williams Manufacturing Company, Macon; Old Livery Stable, Madison; Empire Mills, Madison; Phi Gamma Hall at Oxford College at Emory, Oxford; Henry Ford Bakery, Richmond Hill; 12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah; Historic Thomasville Post Office, Thomasville; H.H. Tift Building & Agricultural Research Building at the Tifton Campus of the University of Georgia, Tifton; and the Coleman Talley Offices, Valdosta.

Excellence in Preservation winners were Manuel's Tavern, Atlanta; Sweetwater State Park Mill Ruins, Lithia Springs; Grand Opera House, Macon; and the McIntosh House at Georgia College & State University, Milledgeville.

Russell Hall at the University of Georgia in Athens received an award for Excellence in Sustainable Preservation.

The Excellence in Preservation Service winner was Richard "Dick" Tennyson of Jekyll Island.

Excellence in Stewardship winner was the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society for its long-term care and preservation of eight historic properties, including the Chief Van House in Spring Place. "This year's winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia's historic buildings and communities," said Mark C. McDonald, president of The Georgia Trust. "We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals."

For more than 40 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.



Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country's leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia's diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia's "Places in Peril." The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards students and young professionals with academic scholarships, the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more about The Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

