Georgia Urology's Midtown Atlanta office moves to new location

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New and current patients of Georgia Urology, the largest urology practice in the Southeast, can now visit the new Midtown location, conveniently located in the recently opened Northside Midtown Medical building. Those in need of a urology specialist can choose in confidence from a group of board-certified physicians offering state-of-the-art comprehensive urological care for adults and pediatrics.

The office recently relocated to a 2,500 square-foot space at 1110 West Peachtree St. N.W., Suite 1020 with easy access from Interstates 75 and 85, and the North Avenue MARTA rail station. Atlanta's Midtown district lays claim to the city's premier green space (Piedmont Park), historic neighborhoods and area landmarks, and the largest conglomeration of art and cultural institutions in the Southeast.

"Midtown Atlanta remains an epicenter for life and business." said Georgia Urology CEO, Jason Shelnutt, "In the midst of the big city bustle, one's urological health can fall by the wayside. We're privileged to continue offering our best-in-class care to the area with convenience and accessibility."

A trio of Georgia Urology physicians practice at the Midtown office. Dr. Walter Falconer has an expertise in men's health and urologic cancers; Dr. Emerson Harrison specializes in men's and women's health, and urologic cancers; and Dr. Emily Blum focuses on pediatric urology. On November 1, Dr. Paul Sherlag and Dr. Barry Zisholtz –both with expertise in men's health, urologic cancers, and kidney stones– will begin practicing at the Midtown location.

In addition to general urological care, the doctors at Georgia Urology's Midtown office offer specialized treatment options for symptoms and issues such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, elevated PSA, prostate cancer, kidney stones, men's sexual and reproductive health, and overactive bladder. The Georgia Urology staff uses certified language translation services at all of its locations.

Appointments can be made by calling 404-222-0292. Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Learn more at gaurology.com.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and six ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 40 physicians, many of whom are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally-invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

