Georgia, Washington Students to Speak with Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Georgia and Washington, D.C., will talk live with two NASA astronauts on the International Space Station next week as part of NASA's Year of Education on Station. These Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold will answer questions posed by students in grades 4-12 in Liberty County School District in Georgia at 2:35 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 17. The event will be held at 200 Bradwell St. in Hinesville. Media interested in covering the event should contact Patti Crane at pcrane@liberty.k12.ga.us or 912-977-5386.

The school district is located near two U.S. Army bases and the participating students have direct connections to the military, so the district hopes to use the downlink to show the impact the military has on the community. More than 12,000 students in the district will watch the call on NASA's website in their classrooms.

At 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor will talk with students at her alma mater, The George Washington University (GWU) School of Engineering and Applied Science, six Washington-area elementary and high schools, and the Hanover, Pennsylvania, First Lego League Team.

The event will take place in the Morton Auditorium at GWU, located at 805 21st St. NW in Washington. Media interested in covering the event should contact Joanne Welsh at jwelsh@gwu.edu or 202-994-2050.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

