Georgia's Longest Running Clean Fleet-Demonstration Series Opens Live (and Virtual) on October 5th at Peachtree Corners

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Clean Energy Roadshow series, hosted by PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols, returns for its 11th year to Peachtree Corners, opening on Tuesday, October 5th at 8:30AM. Three half-day, free events, staged in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah will combine an outdoor commercial vehicle showcase and an educational seminar bringing together propane, natural gas and electric vehicle manufacturers with fleet managers and elected officials from across Georgia. Registration is at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

Georgia based Blue Bird bus displays Propane powered and electric bus at Clean Energy Roadshow Propane, Electric and Natural Gas commercial vehicles, from small wheel utility vehicles to Class 8 heavy-duty trucks to be displayed at Clean Energy Roadshow at Peachtree Corners 10/5/21.

The live event at Peachtree Corners ( 310 Technology Parkway Northwest) includes a post-event tour of Curiosity Lab, a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory featuring the Olli Autonomous shuttle by Local Motors and the Autonom shuttle by Navya. The Blue-Bird EV School bus and the Thomas Built Jouley™ EV School bus will also be displayed - a first for Georgia. The seminar from 9:00AM-1:30PM is being streamed for online attendees. Subsequent events take place at Mercer University, Penfield Hall in Macon (11/17) with post-tour of Macon Transit Authority's EV Bus charging facility and Georgia Tech -Savannah campus (11/18) post-tour of the new, Port Fueling Center, featuring overnight truck parking, driver shuttle service, diesel, gasoline, CNG/RNG fueling and EV Charging, for travelers and freight vehicles around the port of Savannah.

The Roadshow's mission is to educate business and government leaders--and the public-- about the environmental and economic benefits of alternatively fueled fleets and to connect them with the utilities, suppliers, and funding resources who will help them plan for low and zero emissions. Since the Roadshow began in 2010 hundreds of clean fuel projects have taken root in Georgia because of initial connections made at the Roadshow.

"Georgia is poised to reap millions for fueling infrastructure and diesel mitigation in the immediate future," says show producer, Joy Kramer of Event Energy Partners. "Advance fuel-fit analysis, infrastructure and replacement cost planning are essential for successful, federal grant applications when funding becomes available."

All events cover utility infrastructure programs, funding and technical resources and total cost of ownership (TCO) for class 1-8 commercial vehicles, including off-road and small wheel utility vehicles prevalent on university campuses. Presenters include Georgia Power, Atlanta Gas Light, Propane AutoGas, (Georgia based) Club Car, KIA Georgia, (Georgia based) BlueBird, Endera Motors, BYD USA, Ingevity, Yancey Bus, Cummins, Peachstate Freightliner, and Thomas Bus.

