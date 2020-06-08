Georgia's Premier Choice in Accident Care is The HURT 911 Injury Group at 1-800-Hurt-911

ATLANTA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HURT 911 Injury Group at 1-800-Hurt-911 today announced an extensive re-brand across its media platforms, experiences, and organization, expanding on its core initiatives to help those in need, in the wake of COVID-19.

The Hurt 911 Injury Group at 1-800-Hurt-911 is a team of elite lawyers and doctors with offices and clinics across Georgia. The Hurt 911 Injury Group's top priority is to help those who have been injured in car accidents get the medical treatment, documentation, and maximum compensation for their legal claims and accident injuries. Hurt 911 medical professionals recommend being examined by a Hurt 911 Injury Group doctor within 72 hours of an accident.

When accident victims call 1-800-Hurt-911, a compassionate care consultant begins the call with a free consultation to assess immediate needs. A consultant will ask a few questions about the accident, then immediately, schedule a medical appointment at a Hurt 911 location, and then transfer the call to an attorney who will begin the process of getting the caller the cash money they deserve.

The first core initiative is comprised of The Hurt 911 Injury Group medical team. Expert Georgia personal injury doctors specialize in treating victims who have been injured in car accidents, work accidents, slip and falls, or any other instance where you have incurred an injury that was not the victim's fault.

The second core initiative is comprised of The Hurt 911 Injury Group legal team, regional attorneys who are vetted for expertise on the nuances of personal injury law throughout Atlanta and across all the state of Georgia. The Hurt 911 Injury Group legal team specializes in recovering the maximum compensation for your injuries.

The third core initiative is comprised of The Hurt 911 Injury Group medical transportation team. HURT 911 will provide transportation for eligible clients to and from the doctor's office, the hospital, or another medical office to get the treatment necessary for car accident injuries. So, if the victim's car isn't drive-able or does not have a driver's license, Hurt 911 will assist with transportation for purposes relating to the accident recovery process.

About The HURT 911 Injury Group

