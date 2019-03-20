GeoSpace Labs Files Patent Application for Method & System to Determine 49 CFR 395.1(e) Short Hauler Operations Exemption

BRUSH, Colo., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs announced today that is has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a system and method to determine Electronic Logging Device (ELD) exemption for short haul operations.

The invention is a sophisticated computer algorithm that can be used by Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) AOBRD or ELD units and/or government enforcement systems to evaluate the historic and current trigonometric relationship between the CMV geospatial location(s) and the geospatial location of a qualifying work reporting location at any point in time also considering the type of CMV, driver exemption status, and the legal requirements of the driver to carry a commercial driver's license among other variables.

Since ELD units are centered on commercial drivers, automating the 395.1(e) exemption required advanced computer science methods to work alongside the current design specifications of federally certified ELD units. Additional processing dimensions and enhanced computer algorithms were required, and ultimately an improvement to the current ELD design specifications was needed since no design elements existed or were published for this type of automation. Current units require the driver to supply the exemption status to the unit instead of the unit calculating automatically based upon automated analysis and a computerized understanding of the driver's geographic environment.

GeoSpace Labs has implemented the patent pending algorithm in its ELD vertical for short haul transporters called Short Haul Hours of Service, powered by the FMCSA registered Geowiz ELD.

The Short haul specific ELD also keeps necessary office driver time clock reporting, covers 395.1(d) for oil field workers, offers a 16-hour day extension, and many other automations specific to drivers operating in the short hauler work mode.

More information is available at the geospacelabs.com website.

GeoSpace is open to licensing the invention to other ELD providers that wish to provide 395.1(e) automations in their AOBRD or ELD units, or to government or law enforcement agencies should they wish to build this capability into their evaluative systems.

GeoSpace Labs is a provider of built in, low cost, professional tools to assist professional drivers and fleets with HOS compliance, with a special focus on market verticals and special industry workflows. FMCSA registered Geowiz ELD/AOBRD product registration number #0008. geospacelabs.com. Phone: 877.443.6949.

