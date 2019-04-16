Geospark Analytics Awarded Air Force Pitch Day Innovation Research Award

HERNDON, Va., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, has secured a second research and development contract from the United States Air Force to continue development of Hyperion's threat and risk assessment APIs for integration into Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence and Networks (C3I&N) systems. Hyperion is a cloud-based platform designed to provide analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness of political, economic and social risk at country, region and city levels. Geospark Analytics was one of 51 small businesses awarded a contract during the inaugural United States Air Force Pitch Day held in Time Square, New York City.

The Pitch Day program provides a fast track for innovative companies to work with the Air Force. More than 400 companies throughout the country submitted applications to participate in the Pitch Day program to compete for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding.

Incorporating Hyperion's APIs into C3I&N systems will directly and immediately increase the global, regional, and local operational understanding for the Air Force utilizing Artificial Intelligence algorithms that automate risk and threat intelligence forecasts. Using data from news, social media, satellites, and other sources, Hyperion's applied machine learning (ML) models are continually assessing risk and activity at the global, country, region, and city levels in near real-time. Hyperion's AI analyzes the content of data feeds, calculates stability, makes forecasts, and builds summaries to display and forecast global events that impact stability, threat, activity, and risk levels

"Hyperion's advanced threat and risk assessment APIs can be a game changer for Air Force operations." said Geospark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon. "We are excited to be working with the Air Force to bring the power of Hyperion to their networks and global systems helping to ensure the safety and security of airman across the globe."

About Geospark Analytics

Geopark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion enable humans to understand inhuman amounts of information by combining sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT together with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. Geospark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

More information can be found at www.geospark.io.

