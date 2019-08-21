Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™ Delivers Powerful Lease Negotiation and Transaction Analysis Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospatial Analytics®, a real estate software developer, announced a new release of Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™, an integral component to its industry-leading strategic real estate management platform. Real estate leases for corporate and retail portfolios can run into hundreds of millions of dollars in value, making contract management a key component to financial success.

With Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™, real estate managers can conduct actionable analysis of lease contracts across multiple properties and criteria, including:

Tracking and comparing lease rates, terms, and conditions across an entire portfolio

Measuring performance against targets to determine if the best financial outcomes are being achieved

Identifying critical lease terms for renegotiation

Insuring objective, consistent contract criteria for analysis

"Transaction managers need a more efficient and effective solution to manage lease acquisitions and contract renewals processes," says Cynthia Timm, President of Geospatial Analytics. "An incomplete understanding of the overall results of a lease program can result in millions of dollars in missed opportunities for company transaction managers. Our objective is to make the process and the outcomes transparent to our customers."

Many real estate transaction managers still rely on cumbersome paper-based processes to track and evaluate leases and contract terms. Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™ tracks hundreds of contracts using objective criteria, making comparisons and analysis truly actionable. Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™ also works seamlessly with a full suite of additional Geospatial Analytics asset management tools for real estate portfolios, including service management, asset management, and property inspections—all of which can play a role in leasing terms.

Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™ is a component of Geospatial Analytics' suite of well-known asset-management platforms such as Geospatial Analytics Asset InSite™ and Geospatial Analytics Inspection InSite™, used and trusted by large facility and property operators around the country, from major financial institutions to large retail chains.

"Real estate management is a complicated business." Timm says. "Our job is to make it easier, and Geospatial Analytics Contract InSite™ is a big part of that. With this product real estate contract managers finally have a tool that takes much of the guesswork out of contract analysis and leasing strategy."

About Geospatial Analytics®

Founded in 2005, Geospatial Analytics® is an innovative development firm specializing in strategic, cost effective, agile, and easy-to-use real estate management software that empowers property owners and facility managers with the analytics to better understand and strategically manage their businesses. As a global leader in real estate management technologies, Geospatial Analytics® has a 98% customer retention rate. The company serves some of the world's largest companies in retail, finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy and education with over $1 trillion in combined real estate valuations.

