GeoSpectrum Technologies Awarded Funding from the Government of Canada as Part of the 'Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security Program'

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpectrum Technologies (GTI) announces that it has received funding from the Government of Canada under the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security Program (IDEaS), to commence the initial development of a Passive Autonomous Acoustic Surveillance System (PAASS).

Paul Yeatman, President of GeoSpectrum, commented: "We're very excited to be one of the initial recipients of funding under the IDEaS program. This program is an ideal mechanism to allow industry and academia to help the Department of National Defence meet defence and security challenges by introducing unique, cutting-edge solutions."

This project will demonstrate the feasibility of utilizing a networked array of persistent autonomous platforms for the layered surveillance and tracking of underwater objects including submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). PAASS will also be capable of detecting surface vessels, making it a useful tool for counter narcotic and illegal trafficking operations.

PAASS will be reconfigurable utilizing a common sonar processor, and combinations of long and medium endurance unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), UUVs, ice moorings, and open water moorings to suit the location and mission.

This project will leverage technologies under development by GTI for Artic maritime surveillance and undersea communications that are part of the All Domain Situational Awareness (ADSA) program. Ongoing work to develop on-board sonar processing for autonomous platforms will also be leveraged.

Mr. Yeatman added: "For the persistent maritime surveillance challenge, autonomous systems with embedded intelligent signal processing are key to providing adequate, cost-effective surveillance coverage in Canada's vast maritime areas, and we believe PAASS can be used as the framework to meet this challenge."

About GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

GeoSpectrum is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada based supplier of marine acoustic hardware and systems. Its range of offerings include sonars and sonar upgrades (towed and hull mounted), acoustic communication, submarine targets, moored surveillance solutions, Very Low Frequency (VLF) systems and more. The company supplies its products to the defence, oil and gas, surveillance, and environmental sectors.

GeoSpectrum is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd.

www.geospectrum.ca

About IDEaS

Announced on April 9th, 2018, the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program will foster creativity and ingenuity in Canada by bringing together networks of experts, providing support and opportunities to innovators, and by facilitating the integration and adoption of new capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces and public safety and security communities. Innovators can put forward their best solutions to solve defence and security challenges through competitive processes, and advance their development and implementation by putting them directly into the hands of the CAF and public safety community for testing.

