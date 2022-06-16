Geothermal Drilling Market Records a CAGR of 5%| Rising Demand for Energy to Boost market growth| Technavio

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The rising demand for energy is notably driving the geothermal drilling market growth for power generation, although factors such as high capital requirements may impede the market growth.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Segmentation

Application

Binary Plants



Steam Plants

Geographic Landscape

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Europe will account for 38 percent of market growth. In Europe, Turkey and Iceland are the most important markets for geothermal drilling for power generation. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and South America. Over the forecast period, the growing need for electricity will aid the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation in Europe.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation during the next few years.

Geothermal Drilling Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal drilling market growth for power generation during the next five years

Estimation of the geothermal drilling market size for power generation and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Geothermal Drilling Market Scope for Power Generation Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 199.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries Turkey, Indonesia, US, Iceland, and New Zealand Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain: Oilfield equipment and services market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Binary plants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Steam plants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 43: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 45:Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 48: Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Fraste Spa

Exhibit 51: Fraste Spa - Overview



Exhibit 52: Fraste Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Fraste Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

10.7 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 57: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59:Haliliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Huisman Equipment BV

Exhibit 62: Huisman Equipment BV - Overview



Exhibit 63: Huisman Equipment BV - Product and service



Exhibit 64:Huisman Equipment BV - Key news



Exhibit 65: Huisman Equipment BV - Key offerings

10.9 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Exhibit 66: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68:KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Ormat Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 74: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80:Schlumberger Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

