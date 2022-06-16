Geothermal Drilling Market Records a CAGR of 5%| Rising Demand for Energy to Boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 16, 2022, 01:30 ET
Technavio has been monitoring the Geothermal Drilling Market, operating under the global energy market. The latest report on the Geothermal Drilling Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 199.86 million, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
The rising demand for energy is notably driving the geothermal drilling market growth for power generation, although factors such as high capital requirements may impede the market growth.
Geothermal Drilling Market: Segmentation
- Application
- Binary Plants
- Steam Plants
- Geographic Landscape
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Europe will account for 38 percent of market growth. In Europe, Turkey and Iceland are the most important markets for geothermal drilling for power generation. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and South America. Over the forecast period, the growing need for electricity will aid the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation in Europe.
Download latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Geothermal Drilling Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas:
- Geothermal Drilling Market Size
- Geothermal Drilling Market Trends
- Geothermal Drilling Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation during the next few years.
Geothermal Drilling Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal drilling market growth for power generation during the next five years
- Estimation of the geothermal drilling market size for power generation and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.
Geothermal Drilling Market Scope for Power Generation
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 199.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.97
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 38%
Key consumer countries
Turkey, Indonesia, US, Iceland, and New Zealand
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain: Oilfield equipment and services market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Binary plants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Steam plants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.
- Exhibit 43: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45:Baker Hughes Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.
- Exhibit 48: Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Fraste Spa
- Exhibit 51: Fraste Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Fraste Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Fraste Spa - Key offerings
- 10.6 Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.
- 10.7 Halliburton Co.
- Exhibit 57: Halliburton Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Halliburton Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59:Haliliburton Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Huisman Equipment BV
- Exhibit 62: Huisman Equipment BV - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Huisman Equipment BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 64:Huisman Equipment BV - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Huisman Equipment BV - Key offerings
- 10.9 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68:KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Ormat Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Schlumberger Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80:Schlumberger Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
