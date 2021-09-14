Geothermal Drilling Market size for Power Generation to Increase by nearly $ 200 Mn during 2021-2025 | 38% Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for energy and the need for efficient use of resources and the reduction of emission. However, high capital requirements will hinder growth.

The volatility in oil prices and increase in electricity prices will boost the market demand. On the other hand, increasing competition from alternative energy sources will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into binary plants and steam plants. The market growth in the binary plants segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Binary plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Steam plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baker Hughes Co.

Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

Fraste Spa

Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Huisman Equipment BV

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

