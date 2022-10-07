Geothermal Heat Pump Market size to grow by USD 4.89 Bn; Driven by operational benefits of GHPs over conventional systems -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geothermal heat pump market size is expected to grow by USD 4.89 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key drivers, the latest trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market growth will be mainly driven by the operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps (GHPs) over conventional systems. Get highlights on the factors impacting the future of the global geothermal heat pump market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2022-2026

Geothermal heat pumps offer several benefits when compared with conventional heating and cooling systems such as boilers, furnaces, air conditioners, and room heaters. GHPs deliver better COP when compared with other HVAC systems like room heaters, hence delivering efficient performance. Also, GHPs deliver lower operating costs when compared with other heating systems, especially oil or electric heating systems. Although the operating costs are directly proportional to external factors like the length of operation and utility costs, the relative cost is less than oil and propane gas. Moreover, geothermal pumps have a service life of 20-25 years, while air source pumps only have a service life of 10-15 years. This is because the compressors in geothermal pumps are exposed to less mechanical and thermal stress and are not prone to external environmental conditions. Many such operational benefits are encouraging end-users to consider geothermal heat pumps over other heating solutions. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of BEMS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Emergence of BEMS

Building energy management systems (BEMS) are gaining prominence among end-users. They help end-users achieve significant energy savings while maintaining energy efficiency and reducing emissions. Besides, the cost of these systems has reduced considerably over the years owing to technological advances, such as advanced sensors and monitoring equipment, and the declining costs of monitoring and control devices. All these factors are making BEMS a cost-effective solution for various buildings. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global geothermal heat pump market during the forecast period.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the geothermal heat pump market by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The demand for geothermal heat pumps from residential end-users will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the global construction sector and increasing favorable government initiatives and tax rebates offered on the installation of energy-saving products are driving the growth of the segment.

The European region led the geothermal heat pump market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising number of construction activities and increased focus on reducing carbon emissions.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.99 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bard Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, EnergySmart Alternatives LLC, GeoSmart Energy, Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH, Green Planet Supply Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kensa Group, Mitsubishi Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd., Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG, Trane Technologies Plc, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and WaterFurnace International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

