Geothermal Power Market, Rising investments and government initiatives to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geothermal power market size is expected to grow by 48935.01 GW at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Power Market 2022-2026

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

The geothermal power market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Geothermal Power Market Vendors

Aboitiz Power Corp.

Calpine Corp.

Cyrq Energy

DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp.

Enel Spa

Energy Development Corp.

EnergySource LLC

First Gen

Geotherm Inc.

Geothermal Engineering Ltd.

HS ORKA

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd.

The geothermal power market will be affected by the rising geothermal capacity. Apart from this, other market trends include Growing technical advances in the geothermal energy industry, Presence of substantial unexplored geothermal resources.

Geothermal Power Market Split

By Type

Flash



Dry steam



Binary

By Geography

APAC



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

Europe



South America

The regional distribution of geothermal power market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The geothermal power market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South America.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global geothermal power industry by value?

What will be the size of the global geothermal power industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global geothermal power industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global geothermal power market?

The geothermal power market research report presents critical information and factual data about the geothermal power industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the geothermal power market study.

Geothermal Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2022-2026 48935.01 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, The Philippines, and New Zealand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aboitiz Power Corp., Calpine Corp., Cyrq Energy, DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp., Enel Spa, Energy Development Corp., EnergySource LLC, First Gen, Geotherm Inc., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., HS ORKA, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., NTPC Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, Reykjavik Geothermal, and Star Energy Geothermal Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Flash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Flash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Flash - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Flash - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dry steam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dry steam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dry steam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry steam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry steam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Binary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Binary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Binary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Binary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Binary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type (GW)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 76: Chart on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 80: Chart on New Zealand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on New Zealand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography (GW)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aboitiz Power Corp.

Exhibit 97: Aboitiz Power Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aboitiz Power Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Aboitiz Power Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Aboitiz Power Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Calpine Corp.

Exhibit 101: Calpine Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Calpine Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Calpine Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Enel Spa

Exhibit 104: Enel Spa - Overview



Exhibit 105: Enel Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Enel Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Enel Spa - Segment focus

10.6 Energy Development Corp.

Exhibit 108: Energy Development Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Energy Development Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Energy Development Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Energy Development Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 First Gen

Exhibit 112: First Gen - Overview



Exhibit 113: First Gen - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: First Gen - Key offerings

10.8 Geothermal Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Geothermal Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Geothermal Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Geothermal Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 HS ORKA

Exhibit 118: HS ORKA - Overview



Exhibit 119: HS ORKA - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: HS ORKA - Key offerings

10.10 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Exhibit 121: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Ormat Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 129: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Ormat Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

