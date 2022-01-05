Geovanna Ruiz's new book "El Milagro de Vivir Por Fe" offers an awe-inspiring story of a life about how Jesus took cancer out and saved a faithful woman

"Life is a seesaw when we are faced with trials, one of the most difficult is to face a deadly disease such as cancer we believe that we lost the battle, that life has been summed up to five letters cancer that there can be nothing beyond because science has cataloged it as incurable, but we forget that God exists, and that it is in those moments when he manifests himself through our faith and says 'what the world thinks impossible I make possible.'

Diagnosed with cancer that does not respond to chemotherapy, undergoing a high-risk operation, here she tells us how God did the miracle, the cancer in her life disappeared and today she lives to tell about it for the glory of God."

Published by Page Publishing, Geovanna Ruiz's inspiring memoir is about miracles and blessings in a faith-filled life. Here, readers will see that throughout illness and complications, God never leaves His children's sides.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "El Milagro de Vivir Por Fe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717593/Geovanna_Ruiz.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

