GEP Haynesville and Project Canary Announce Haynesville Basin Responsibly Sourced Gas Pilot Partnership

DENVER and HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Canary, the leading certifier of responsibly sourced gas (RSG), announced a pilot partnership agreement with GEP Haynesville, LLC (GEP) today, to install continuous monitoring and certify production from select well pads in their Haynesville operating area as responsibly sourced.

Through the agreement, GEP's operations will produce RSG using Project Canary's continuous on-site monitoring technology and TrustWell™ certification process, which provides third party verification that the operator has utilized the highest standards and practices in all phases of their operations.

"Safety and environmental responsibility are core to GEP's values and we're proud to partner with Project Canary to independently review and verify our environmental performance," said Margaret Molleston, GEP President and CEO. "There's a clear differentiated market for responsibly sourced gas and Project Canary, with its rigorous standards, is the market leader in operational and analysis and outside certification."

According to the agreement details, Project Canary will deploy 42 'Canary X' continuous monitoring units across 14 well pads in the company's Haynesville Shale producing area and certify production from 26 wells through the comprehensive, 600 unique data points evaluated by the TrustWell review process.

"In gaining responsibly sourced gas certification, GEP is showing ESG leadership through action," said Chris Romer, Project Canary co-founder and CEO. "Certified responsibly sourced gas will soon account for 10 percent of U.S. daily production as leading oil and gas companies, like GEP, and customers in the utility and LNG space recognize the value of this differentiated product."

A Denver-based B-Corp, Project Canary provides emissions monitoring data and related technologies, and has developed a unique wellhead to burner-tip pilot that can be used across the energy value chain – from the production, transmission and marketing of RSG.

GEP joins producers in the Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Cotton Valley, Eagle Ford, Permian, DJ and Green River Basins, in partnering with Project Canary on responsibly sourced gas certification.

About the Pilot Participants

GEP Haynesville, LLC, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a leading energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in stacked Haynesville and Middle Bossier shale plays in North Louisiana. GEP is an experienced operator focused on generating free cash flow from its core acreage position while demonstrating environmental, social and governance leadership.

Project Canary, an International Environmental Standards company based in Denver, Colorado, is a mission-driven B-Corporation accountable to a double bottom line of profit and the social good. Project Canary believes it is possible to create a financially successful, self-sustaining business that "does well and does good." Project Canary's goal is to mitigate climate change by helping the oil and gas industry operate on a cleaner, more efficient, more sustainable basis. Project Canary partners with the Colorado School of Mines Payne Institute to develop a collaborative environment for oil and gas companies and external parties to share best practices and insights garnered through continuous monitoring. To learn more, visit projectcanary.com.

