GEP Named Best Procurement Consultancy In UK At CIPS Supply Management Awards 2019

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading global provider of software and services for procurement and supply chain management to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it was named the winner in the Best Procurement Consultancy category at the CIPS Supply Management Awards 2019, held recently in the U.K.

Respected as a benchmark for excellence, the CIPS Supply Management Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in procurement and supply chain.

GEP was selected by Yorkshire Building Society (YBS), the second largest building society in the United Kingdom, to transform its procurement organization. The program involved building a robust risk management framework, a central supplier repository, high-level automation and standardization, best practices in sourcing methodologies, and improving supplier management and category management. The transformation helped YBS achieve a 250% jump in savings and more than double its spend under management.

"It's a consultancy engagement that delivered clear and sustainable business benefits. A good example of a transformational project, including the roll-out of a new organization and process redesign," noted the judges at the CIPS Supply Management Awards.

GEP, unique among global business solutions providers, offers unified business transformation solutions that combine global capabilities in strategic management consulting, managed services and the industry's leading procurement and supply chain software platform — SMART by GEP®.

Long recognized as a thought leader in the procurement and supply chain space, GEP routinely receives high marks from analysts for its innovative and very effective use of digital technologies in operations and services delivery.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people — this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 18 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Vice President, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

SOURCE GEP

Related Links

http://www.gep.com

