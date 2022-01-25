GEP SELECTED BY ELIANT INVENTORY SOLUTIONS AS EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER OF SUPPLY CHAIN AND PROCUREMENT CONSULTING, SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced it has joined Eliant Inventory Solutions LP ("Eliant") — recently established by Apollo, a leading alternative asset manager, with its strategic partner, Athene — to provide global companies with a dynamic new solutions platform for greater inventory control, increased working capital and resilient supply chain capabilities. GEP was selected to provide supply chain and procurement consulting, software and managed services.

"Global supply chains are broken, beset by disruptions, risk, price volatility, and antiquated software, which ties up valuable working capital and resources for global companies," explained Jagadish Turimella, GEP's chief operating officer and co-founder. "We're excited to join Eliant, a truly innovative, trailblazing company that pairs its global financing experience and strength with our consulting and software under one umbrella for enterprises to reinvent their global supply chains."

Eliant is structured to own a wide range of inventory at an efficient cost of capital and use GEP's AI-powered software platform to effectively manage its clients' high-volume and complex global supply chains.

"Eliant allows companies to use its innovative digital platform to free up working capital tied to inventory sitting in warehouses and ports around the world," stated David Doran, vice president of consulting, GEP. "By joining forces with Eliant, we're providing global companies with a single, fit-for-purpose solution to deliver greater resiliency, working capital efficiency and overall value to its organization."

GEP's collaboration with Eliant will allow customers access to customized solutions designed to provide greater digital innovation, impact and value. Today, GEP SOFTWARE is used in 120 countries and sets the industry standard, transforming how some of the world's leading companies create greater value from their spend. GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables global organizations to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and supply chain functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About Eliant

Eliant delivers supply chain resiliency and flexibility through creative working capital solutions. We work with multinational and domestic companies to bring additional certainty to their supply chains and inventories through cost-effective financial solutions. Eliant is funded by subsidiaries and cedents of Athene Holding Ltd., and is overseen by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.elianttrade.com.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS Research, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

