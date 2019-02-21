Gerald Marcus Selected As America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the selection of Gerald L. Marcus among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® for 2019. Selection to America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation's most exceptional litigators for high-value personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and medical malpractice matters.

To be considered for selection, an attorney must focus more than 50% of their active legal practice on personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and/or medical malpractice matters. These minimum qualifications are required for initial consideration. Thereafter, candidates are carefully screened through Advanced Data Analytics evaluating a broad array of criteria, including the candidate's professional experience, litigation experience, significant personal injury settlements and/or verdicts, peer reputation, and community impact in order to rank the candidates throughout the state.

Only the top 100 qualifying attorneys in each state will receive this honor and be selected for membership among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®. With these extremely high standards for selection to America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of attorneys in the community.

If you would like more information about America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® or the selection process, please visit our website at www.Top100PersonalInjuryAttorneys.com

The personal injury lawyers at The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus have handled thousands of injury cases for clients in the greater Los Angeles area for more than 30 years and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on their behalf. If you or a loved one was injured in an accident, trust our Los Angeles personal injury attorneys to pursue maximum financial compensation under personal injury law.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus

