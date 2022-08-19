Geraldine Marin's new book "Desde Mi Ángulo" is an inspiring account that proves God is always in control.

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Desde Mi Ángulo" from Page Publishing author Geraldine Marin is a meaningful journey of a woman whose faith helped her overcome all the curveballs in life.

Desde Mi Ángulo

Geraldine Marin, a lawyer by profession, a loving wife and mother, has completed her new book "Desde Mi Ángulo": an honest and heartfelt piece meant to inspire and uplift its readers. Geraldine Marin looks back on her journey as a Venezuelan migrant trying to aim her shot in a foreign land. The path that she walked on was not an easy one. It was a path filled with challenges and even dangers. But those were bearable because God was with her every step of the way.

"More than a literary work, the author Geraldine Marín intends with these lines to reach the hearts and homes of many.

It is simply a small, but very valuable part of her intimacy in the different stages that God and life have allowed her to go through, coming out victorious and taught in each one of them. Here you will find a great story of love, romance, suspense, journeys, challenges and dangers, based on her personal experience, as a mother, wife, daughter and Venezuelan migrant, who crossed borders in search of safety and protection.

I invite you to be part of this extraordinary story, told from its angle."

Published by Page Publishing, Geraldine Marin's touching narrative highlights her strength as a woman and a daughter of God. It's a read written with utmost vulnerability and authenticity.

This volume contains meaningful wisdom to share with loved ones.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Desde Mi Ángulo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

