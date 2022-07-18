GERANIUM IN COPENHAGEN IS NAMED NO.1 AS THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS IS REVEALED FOR 2022

The crème de la crème of the world's restaurant community gathered in London this evening to celebrate The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The awards ceremony, hosted by internationally renowned actor and gourmet Stanley Tucci, honoured gastronomic excellence from 24 territories across five continents before naming Copenhagen's Geranium as The World's Best Restaurant 2022 and The Best Restaurant in Europe 2022.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or see the bottom of this release.

Taking over the No.1 position from Noma – which has been elevated to the Best of the Best hall of fame – Geranium, led by chef Rasmus Kofoed, was voted the No.2 restaurant in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list. Geranium's mission is to create food that awakens the senses, and Chef Kofoed's meticulous cooking and incredible vision, including his recent decision to go meatless, have won accolades and fans worldwide. Geranium is joined in the top three by Central (No.2) in Lima and Disfrutar (No.3) in Barcelona.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "We are delighted to announce the list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 and to celebrate Geranium as the new No.1. Rasmus Kofoed, Søren Ledet and their team have created an unforgettable dining experience, taking seasonal cooking to superlative heights and delivering precise, beautiful and elegant food that combines art and flavour alongside a ground-breaking drinks programme. Geranium has cemented its status as a global culinary destination and a much-deserved winner of the coveted title, The World's Best Restaurant 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. It is also very exciting to recognise this diverse list of restaurants spread across five continents and to see this vibrant culinary community coming together to celebrate in London."

South America continues to make culinary waves, as Central in Lima is named No.2 in the list and The Best Restaurant in South America, with the continent boasting eight restaurants overall including new entry Mayta (No.32) in Lima and Oteque (No.47) in Rio de Janeiro. Asia follows with seven restaurants in the list, including new entries Sorn in Bangkok (No.39) and La Cime, Osaka (No.41). The Best Restaurant in Asia is Den in Tokyo (No.20), while list debutant Fyn in Cape Town (No.37) is crowned The Best Restaurant in Africa. Pujol (No.5) in Mexico City takes The Best Restaurant in North America spot for the third time.

The Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award is presented to Atomix, a 14-seat tasting menu restaurant set around a single U-shaped counter in New York, run by husband and wife team Junghyun 'JP' and Ellia Park. With JP leading the kitchen and Ellia the front of house, the duo deliver a standout culinary experience, offering ground-breaking Korean cuisine and impeccable service to international visitors and New Yorkers alike.

René Frank of Coda, Berlin, is the recipient of The World's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Sosa. The renowned pastry chef leads Germany's first and only specialist high-end dessert restaurant. Frank's innovative and memorable creations, with a basis in traditional techniques, have attracted an ever-growing fanbase as well as help build the chef's reputation internationally.

Introduced as a new award for 2022, the Beronia World's Best Sommelier title is awarded to Josep Roca, sommelier and co-owner of El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain. Roca is a world-renowned sommelier, whose talent exemplifies excellence within wine and food and whose passion is captivating. El Celler de Can Roca, which Josep runs with his brothers Joan and Jordi, now sits in the Best of the Best hall of fame having won The World's Best Restaurant title in both 2013 and 2015.

Uliassi (No.12) in Senigallia, Italy is the winner of the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles, in recognition of the restaurant's contemporary cuisine inspired by the traditions of the Adriatic Coast.

Further new entries include: Alchemist (No.18) and Jordnær (No.38), both in Copenhagen; The Jane (No.23) in Antwerp; Le Clarence (No.28) in Paris; St Hubertus (No.29) in San Cassiano, Italy; and Ikoyi (No.49) in London.

Nobelhart & Schmutzig (No.17) is awarded the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award, after the Berlin restaurant climbed 28 places since the publication of the 2021 list. Proud of its "vocally local" philosophy, Nobelhart & Schmutzig sets its focus firmly on its producers, resulting in high demand for its 10-course signature menu.

Jorge Vallejo, chef-owner of Quintonil (No.9) in Mexico City wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Voted on by his peers – the world's leading chefs – it is awarded to a chef who has had a significant influence on the culinary community.

Aponiente in the south-west of Spain takes home the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award. This award is independently audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, which rates establishments that self-nominate for the award based on a wide range of criteria, including environmental and social responsibility.

The evening also celebrated those honoured with pre-announced special awards. These included the Champions of Change winners: Dieuveil Malonga, Koh Seng Choon and duo Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina; Leonor Espinosa, winner of The World's Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Nude Glass; social entrepreneur Wawira Njiru, winner of the Icon Award; and Marseille restaurant AM par Alexandre Mazzia, winner of the American Express One To Watch Award.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, held at the historic Old Billingsgate market in the City of London, marked the 20th year of the prestigious global gastronomic ranking.

The Voting Process

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list is voted for by 1,080 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The gender-balanced Academy comprises 27 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairperson. No sponsor from the event has any influence over the voting process. The World's 50 Best Restaurants list is independently adjudicated by professional services consultancy Deloitte. This adjudication ensures that the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 is protected.

Best of the Best

Those in the elite group of No.1 ranked restaurants (listed below) have more than proved their worth and will now be forever honoured as iconic dining destinations in the Best of the Best hall of fame. The chefs and restaurateurs who have led their restaurants to the pinnacle of the list have expressed their desire to invest in the future of the sector and 'give back' to the food world through new projects and initiatives. The following restaurants have been named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants since the list's inception and were therefore not eligible for voting in 2022 and beyond:

El Bulli (2002, 2006-2009)

The French Laundry (2003-2004)

The Fat Duck (2005)

Noma – original location (2010-2012, 2014)

El Celler de Can Roca (2013, 2015)

(2013, 2015) Osteria Francescana (2016, 2018)

Eleven Madison Park (2017)

Mirazur (2019)

Noma – current location (2021)

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List:

Position Restaurant Location 1 Geranium Copenhagen 2 Central Lima 3 Disfrutar Barcelona 4 Diverxo Madrid 5 Pujol Mexico City 6 Asador Etxebarri Atxondo 7 A Casa do Porco São Paulo 8 Lido 84 Gardone Riviera 9 Quintonil Mexico City 10 Le Calandre Rubano 11 Maido Lima 12 Uliassi Senigallia 13 Steirereck Vienna 14 Don Julio Buenos Aires 15 Reale Castel di Sangro 16 Elkano Getaria 17 Nobelhart & Schmutzig Berlin 18 Alchemist Copenhagen 19 Piazza Duomo Alba 20 Den Tokyo 21 Mugaritz San Sebastian 22 Septime Paris 23 The Jane Antwerp 24 The Chairman Hong Kong 25 Frantzén Stockholm 26 Restaurant Tim Raue Berlin 27 Hof Van Cleve Kruishoutem 28 Le Clarence Paris 29 St. Hubertus San Cassiano 30 Florilège Tokyo 31 Arpège Paris 32 Mayta Lima 33 Atomix New York 34 Hiša Franko Kobarid 35 The Clove Club London 36 Odette Singapore 37 Fyn Cape Town 38 Jordnær Copenhagen 39 Sorn Bangkok 40 Schloss Schauenstein Fürstenau 41 La Cime Osaka 42 Quique Dacosta Denia 43 Boragó Santiago 44 Le Bernardin New York 45 Narisawa Tokyo 46 Belcanto Lisbon 47 Oteque Rio de Janeiro 48 Leo Bogotá 49 Ikoyi London 50 SingleThread Healdsburg

Follow 50 Best

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best for Recovery. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Other Partners:

Estrella Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

– Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award American Express Resy – Official Credit Card & Booking Platform Partner (Resy); sponsor of the American Express One To Watch Award

Gin Mare – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Flor de Caña – Official Rum Partner; sponsor of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Sosa – Official Ingredients Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Pastry Chef Award

Beronia – Official Wine Partner; sponsor of the Beronia World's Best Sommelier Award

Nude Glass – Official Glassware Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Female Chef Award

Villa Massa – Official Limoncello and Amaretto Partner; sponsor of the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award

Illycaffè – Official Coffee Partner

Dassai Sake – Official Sake Partner

Nyetimber – Official Sparkling Wine Partner

Cinco Jotas – Official Ibérico Ham Partner

The London Essence Co. – Official Mixers Partner

Choco – Official Ordering Partner

Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner; sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award

Jaén Selección – Official Olive Oil Partner

Culinary Roots / Castilla-La Mancha – Official Destination Promotion Partner

Sea Containers – Official Hotel Partner

One Hundred Shoreditch – Official Hotel Partner

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855947/50_Best.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855939/50_Best.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802051/World_50_Best_2022_Logo.jpg

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

SOURCE 50 Best