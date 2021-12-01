Geranium Oil Market in India to grow by USD 1.03 bn from 2021 to 2026|Evolving Opportunities with A.G. Industries & Aroma Treasures Pvt. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The geranium oil market in India covers the following areas:

The report on the geranium oil market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Key Geranium Oil Market In India - Driver

The increasing use of aromatherapy products is one of the driving factors for the geranium oil market in India. The high demand for aromatherapy products is driven by convenience and cost factors. The increasing disposable income in India has driven the adoption of aromatherapy products among the middle-income group. Moreover, the health benefits of aromatherapy are increasing the demand for home usage, thus benefiting the growth of the geranium oil market in India.

Geranium Oil Market In India - Challenge

The rising threat from substitute products is a key challenge that is expected to hamper the growth of the geranium oil market in India during the forecast period. A large number of new product launches and innovations associated with alternative essential oils have negatively impacted the sales of geranium oil in India over the last few years, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Geranium Oil Market In India - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the Geranium oil market in India by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Application (aromatherapy, skincare, massage, and others). The geranium oil market share growth in India by the offline distribution segment will be significant for revenue generation. Geranium oil is largely sold through offline distribution channels, which include different retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, and department stores. These retail formats account for most of the global market's revenue.

Geranium Oil Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.82 Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.G. Industries, Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd., K. K. Enterprise, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Kazima Cosmetics, Khadi Natural, Natures Absolutes, OLD TREE, P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd, and Veda Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

