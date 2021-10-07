Gerardo Solórzano Garcia's new book "El Vuelo de un Águila hacia la Gloria" is a bold and daring adventure In fighting against evil or risk damnation forever.

Garcia shares, "The Mexican royal guila; to fulfill the divine mandate to reach the nopal, you will have to cross valleys and dangerous mountains. He will have to fight against ruthless enemies who follow his flight to finish it off, for the sole purpose of avoiding that divine command. After being trained by her parents for combat, in preparation for her journey, in search of that command, evil snakes kill them in an effort to kill her. After discovering such horror, the eagle swears revenge and takes flight to the sur. When the evil snakes learn that she is still alive, they convince a huge flock of vultures to carry them on their backs and carry them in search of the eagle, because for them, not avoiding that divine command will make them fall into eternal misfortune.

Parallel to the day of the águila, the aztecas also try to fulfill a divine mandate: that of going out in search of a goldenguila devouring a snake on a nopal. Very place where they would build the great Tenochtitlan. Both knew that the day would be life and death, but they were willing to risk their lives to please the gods, otherwise they would be condemned forever."

Published by Page Publishing, Gerardo Solórzano Garcia's fascinating tale is a spectacular story of bravery and survival in defeating a powerful enemy. This book also encounters a greater evil, treachery, and unexpected allies in the wrong places.

Readers who wish to experience this fantastic work can purchase "El Vuelo de un Águila hacia la Gloria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

