Gerardo Solórzano Garcia's New Book "One Eagle's Journey To Glory" Is A Gripping Story Of An Eagle's Relentless Journey Through Hardship Toward Fulfillment

Author Garcia shows the frightening allure of fate that which one must overcome to attain what is yearned most in life: "As the Mexican golden eagle is raised and prepared by its parents to go out south in search of a magical moment where a new nation would take place, after the accomplishment of this journey, some nasty snakes kill his parents in an effort to kill him to prevent this magical moment from happening. Having experienced this nasty event, the eagle swears revenge and takes a flight to the south. The snakes realize that this eagle is still alive and team up with a big flock of bloodthirsty scavengers and, flying on top of them, head south to stop this eagle. Parallel to this eagle's journey, the Aztecs too have to head over to the south in pursuit of this magical moment where an eagle has to be on top of a nopal devouring a serpent. There is where their empire and Tenochtitlan would be built. Both know that this is a god's mandate and they have to do it even at the risk of their lives, for if they fail, a spell could fall on them forever."

Published by Page Publishing, Gerardo Solórzano Garcia's impassioned tale is a heart-stirring masterpiece that evokes purpose and wisdom in the readers' hearts and minds.

Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "One Eagle's Journey to Glory" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217453/Gerardo_Sol_rzano_Garcia.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

