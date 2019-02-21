Gerber Continues Its Drive Toward Digitalization, Ketty Pillet Joins As Vice President of Global Marketing

"Ketty brings deep industry knowledge and the ability to build a strong brand experience as we connect with our customers," stated Mohit Uberoi, president and CEO, Gerber Technology. "Her global industry experience and strength in digital marketing will help her to hit the ground running with our leadership team."

As digitalization and speed become the new normal, many of Gerber's customers are experiencing a rapid evolution in the way they communicate with their customers. Pillet understands this changing landscape, joining Gerber after 10 years in France working for Lectra. The last position she held was Worldwide Marketing Director, Fashion and Apparel focusing on the go-to-market strategy and demand generation programs to drive increased sales growth and market penetration. Prior to that position, she spent four years as Worldwide Marketing Director for Furniture giving her a strong understanding of Gerber's customer base and main markets. Pillet also has 10 years' experience as a senior sales consultant at Oracle giving her a strong background in the software industry. Ketty holds an MBA, a Master's Degree in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Technology.

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

