Gerber MCT Cutter Empowers Colorwave Graphics to Transform During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 cancelled in-person events, sign & graphics companies were forced to develop new revenue streams in order to stay afloat. Colorwave Graphics was able to expand their business through a quick and seamless transition to producing personal protective equipment (PPE) by leveraging the Gerber MCT Cutter . Colorwave was able to develop signage for social distancing, sneeze guards and even a temporary hospital bed made from 100% recyclable material. Additionally, the versatile solution empowers the Illinois-based signage producer to greatly improve their speed and throughput, enabling them to cut 2-up gang banners in just 20 seconds, which normally would have taken 40 hours manually.

"The pandemic has further highlighted the need for versatility in the sign & graphics space," said Pete Doscas, Vice President & General Manager, Americas Sales & Service Delivery of Gerber Technology. "Since Colorwave was already leveraging a versatile solution that enables them to create and produce a variety of projects, they were able to quickly expand their business for PPE without falling behind."

Colorwave saw an immediate improvement in their production process when they integrated the Gerber MCT Cutter into their supply chain last year. They were able to handle multiple projects at once and take on new projects that they previously weren't able to, all while improving throughput, reducing operator error and shortening time to market. With the Gerber MCT Cutter, the industry's most versatile solution, Colorwave was able to create 800 banners as 2-up gangs in just four hours. It cut each gang banner in 20 seconds, which normally would have taken their team 40+ hours to cut by hand.

"Having the ability to run multiple projects, all with unique cutting and routing processes, was a major game changer for us," said Mike Lombardo of Colorwave Graphics. "Not only were we able to take on new projects but we were also able to dramatically increase our throughput."

To optimize their supply chain even further, Colorwave also utilized Gerber's advanced, remote service and support solutions. Gerber professionals were able to remotely access Colorwave's TigerVision™ software and resolve complex issues quickly to get them back up and running within minutes.

About Colorwave Graphics

Colorwave Graphics, LLC is a manufacturer of visual communications from custom interior/exterior signage, vehicle/fleet wraps to murals, displays, storefront and point-of-purchase graphics. Providing solutions since 2002, our vast array of customers rely on us to provide one-of-a-kind installations to fulfilling high volume graphics for national requests. Our dedicated team of professionals bring decades of experience in all aspects of graphic arts, manufacturing and installation methods to maintaining knowledge of our industry's most demanding creative software, digital printing and finishing technologies. No matter the challenge, we thrive on providing creative solutions, exceptional products and outstanding quality that is second to none. Simply put...We're making EVERYONE look good!

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

