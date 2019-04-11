Gerber Pushes Boundaries of Innovation to Provide Unique Customer Experience with New eCommerce Platform

TOLLAND, Conn., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility, speed and efficiency have become keys to success across the broad range of industries Gerber Technology supports. In day-to-day manufacturing operations, having the right parts and consumables at the right time is essential to ensuring uptime, quality and helping to keep operating costs on budget. With these customer challenges in mind, Gerber announces the launch of its new eCommerce platform. "We are striving to help our base of over 75,000 customers to remain competitive by reducing administration, increasing automation and leveraging technology for success," said Brandy Moore, Vice President, Global Service and Aftermarket for Gerber Technology. "Our new eSTORE eCommerce platform is just one part of Gerber's focus on empowering our customers to achieve operational excellence."

Gerber has an aggressive new product launch plan for 2019, essentially renewing its entire portfolio. The new Gerber eSTORE launch is part of this strategy of customer focused innovation. The eSTORE takes a major leap forward over its previous version with a new user interface, the addition of advanced functionality and many new features. Overall, the update is focused on speed and efficiency with the goal of making it easier for customers to find the exact part or services they need to keep their industry leading Gerber equipment operating at peak performance. Key updates include:

Clickable drawings and 3D models: This streamlines part identification, selection and purchasing. Once a part is identified on a drawing, a user can simply click on it and add it to their shopping cart.

Commonly paired parts: The eSTORE will suggest parts that are commonly purchased together to ensure a user doesn't forget to order something.

Simplified re-ordering: A user can access past orders and re-order with just a click.

Bulk uploads: A list of part numbers can be bulk uploaded to decrease the need to manually key in data.

Tracking and invoice visibility: Users now have the ability to track their order shipment and invoice status online.

"We plan to continue adding functionality to the eSTORE, all focused on providing value and benefits to our customers," said Moore. To drive awareness and ensure their customers capitalize on these new features, Gerber is running exclusive "eSTORE only" online promotional offerings at estore.gerbertechnology.com .

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

